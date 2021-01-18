Minnesota Nearing 6,000 COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 12 deaths Sunday related to the COVID-19 virus. One of those deaths was a person in their '90s from Benton County.

There were 980 new cases statewide, with Stearns County reporting 31 new cases, Sherburne County reporting 16 new cases, and Benton County reporting 9 new cases.

The death toll is now at 5,939 in Minnesota.

Minnesota is also approaching 450,000 total infections since the pandemic began.

