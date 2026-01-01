ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has two new millionaires on this New Year's Day. The Minnesota State Lottery held its annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle on Wednesday night.

The $1 million winning tickets were bought in Coon Rapids at a Holiday Stationstores and in International Falls at Forestland Sales. Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Additional winning numbers were also announced Thursday morning, including five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes, and, new this year, forty $20,000 prizes.

The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Kwik Trip, 8800 State Hwy 7, St. Bonifacius

Speedway, 5750 Nathan Ln., Plymouth

Casey’s General Store, 828 E. Main St., Belle Plaine

Brother’s Market, 8170 State Hwy 29 N., Alexandria

Casey’s General Store, 15246 Bluebird St. NW, Andover

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Holiday Stationstores, 14301 Nicollet Ct., Burnsville

Golden Valley Holiday, 600 Boone Ave. N., Golden Valley

Kwik Trip, 10 Denver Ave. SE, Hutchinson

Woodbury BP, 1511 Weir Dr., Woodbury

Kwik Trip, 1756 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Holiday Stationstores, 1579 Cliff Rd., Eagan

Kwik Trip, 1623 N Broadway St., New Ulm

Kwik Trip, 26050 France Ave., Elko New Market

Colony Plaza Inc., 140 W. Hwy 5, Waconia

Neisen’s Bar & Grill, 300 Dorans St., Glencoe

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.