Minnesota Lottery Announces Two Million-dollar Winners This New Year

Minnesota Lottery Announces Two Million-dollar Winners This New Year

MnLottery.com

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has two new millionaires on this New Year's Day.  The Minnesota State Lottery held its annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle on Wednesday night.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The $1 million winning tickets were bought in Coon Rapids at a Holiday Stationstores and in International Falls at Forestland Sales. Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Additional winning numbers were also announced Thursday morning, including five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes, and, new this year, forty $20,000 prizes.

The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Kwik Trip, 8800 State Hwy 7, St. Bonifacius
  • Speedway, 5750 Nathan Ln., Plymouth
  • Casey’s General Store, 828 E. Main St., Belle Plaine
  • Brother’s Market, 8170 State Hwy 29 N., Alexandria
  • Casey’s General Store, 15246 Bluebird St. NW, Andover

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Holiday Stationstores, 14301 Nicollet Ct., Burnsville
  • Golden Valley Holiday, 600 Boone Ave. N., Golden Valley
  • Kwik Trip, 10 Denver Ave. SE, Hutchinson
  • Woodbury BP, 1511 Weir Dr., Woodbury
  • Kwik Trip, 1756 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Holiday Stationstores, 1579 Cliff Rd., Eagan
  • Kwik Trip, 1623 N Broadway St., New Ulm
  • Kwik Trip, 26050 France Ave., Elko New Market
  • Colony Plaza Inc., 140 W. Hwy 5, Waconia
  • Neisen’s Bar & Grill, 300 Dorans St., Glencoe

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos

Fueled by a nonstop news cycle, 2025 unfolded in real time with historic change, political tension, and powerful emotion. These photos capture the moments that shaped the year.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON