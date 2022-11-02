Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening a U.S. Senator

ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator.

According to court documents, on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside the state of Minnesota.

Both messages contained threats of violence directed at the U.S. Senator.

In his first message, Daugherty stated, “You and the Republican Party should be proud that you’re pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice [expletive] day; can’t wait to kill ya.”

In his second message, Daugherty stated, “I also just wanted to note, thank God the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So, I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals.”

Field office staff retrieved and recorded the messages and reported them to U.S. Capitol Police.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.