Get Ready For Change: Minnesota Introduces Area Code 924 Overlay

Minnesota is getting a new area code this summer.

Southern Minnesota's 507 area code is expected to run out of numbers early next year. So the Minnesota Public Utilities Comission is creating the new 924 area code that overlays the 507.

What does that mean for you and me?

Folks outside the 507/924 area code will be able to dial numbers in that region as usual using a 1+ area code number.

But if you live in that area, starting July 30th, you ALSO will have to dial 10 digits -- area code + phone number.

And starting August 30th, they'll start issuing the new 924 area code to new telephone line or other service subscribers in the existing 507 area code.

The state Public Utilities Commission says phone numbers won't change, but folks in the 507/924 WILL have to dial the area code + the number for local calls. Long distance calls will use the 1+ area code and number.

However, there could be a few bumps as this gets rolled out.

It seems some older phone systems still use 7 digits.

From the PUC:

"Examples include life-safety systems, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, security alarm systems and gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile and cordless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions. Please contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing."

The PUC also recommends people in the new 507/924 area code area to reprogram their alarm and home security equipment with the 10-digit number before July 30th.

Also, they urge folks in southern Minnesota to include their area code in business stationery, advertising materials, personal checks and personal or pet ID tags.

The PUC says customers should contact your local telephone service provider if they have questions.