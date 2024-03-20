Republican Wins Special Election for Central Minnesota House Seat

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Republican has won the special election to fill an open seat in the Minnesota House.

Brian Lawrence got 85 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election in House District 27B. Democrat Brad Brown got 15 percent of the vote.

Former House Speaker Kurt Daudt resigned from the position just before the start of this year's Legislative session. The current session is scheduled to run for about two more months into the middle of May.

House District 27B covers parts of Sherburne, Mille Lacs, Isanti, and Anoka counties.

Get our free mobile app

The DFL still has a 76 to 64-member majority in the House. Every seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives will be on the ballot again during the general election in November.

READ RELATED ARTICLES