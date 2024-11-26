UNDATED (WJON News) -- The 2024 Minnesota Holiday Lights Guide—a free, online, interactive map of homes full of dazzling holiday displays—is up and running.

Creator Mike Marcotte started the guide after noticing newspapers no longer published holiday light hotspots.

It holds over 100 displays throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin, most of which are residential.

“You hear about all the big displays, and those are included in the guide too, but this guide is really an ode to those residents who pour a lot of time and energy into holiday light displays.”

Marcotte utilizes social media to find displays, starting his search in October.

Marcotte says it’s the heart and spirit of others that inspire him to make the annual list.

"It really means a lot to these people, especially the folks that spend, you know, literally a year planning and tweaking and setting their lights to music. Just so they can get a little publicity about what they’re doing, and I think Christmas lights bring so much joy to others.”

The Guide lists every display with a picture, address, and turn-by-turn directions from where you are.

To list your home or learn more, visit give me the mike dot com.