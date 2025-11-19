The holidays are celebrated in so many different ways in Minnesota. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight great options.

Holiday Lights

Holiday light displays are observed each season at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park. The area transforms into Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Juliot says they shine 4 million lights for visitors to enjoy. The event also includes concessions like hot cocoa, popcorn and roasted marshmallows. Juliot says admission is free to the event but monetary donations, unwrapped toys and non perishable food items are appreciated.

Other great light displays in the state include the Kiwanis Holiday lights in Mankato, the Winter Lights celebration at the Minnesota Arboretum in Minneapolis and the Sertoma Winter Wonderland in Baxter.

Holiday Trains

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits many Minnesota towns during the holiday season between December 12-17. Towns in Central Minnesota that see this train include Eden Valley, Annandale and Buffalo. Juliot says the North Shore Scenic Railroad Christmas City Express visits locations along Lake Superior. Guests on the train are treated to carolers and Santa Claus. The Twin City Model Railroad Museum is another option.

Holiday Events

Bemidji hosts an event called "The First City of Lights" with half a million lights complete with a 50-foot tall Paul Bunyan Christmas Tree. The Holz Farm Old Fashioned Holiday event takes place in Eagan. Viewers can see a holiday TV move at the Northfield Winter Walk celebration as well.

Pop-Up Holiday Bars

Juliot encourages people to celebrate at a holiday themed pop bar at the Northern Starlight Express in the Depot at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, Travail Kitchen and Amusements in Robbinsdale. Other options include Nico's Havidad at Nico's Tacos in Minneapolis, Jingle Bar at Lola's Lakehouse in Waconia and Miracle at PINZ in Oakdale.

Other Options

Other ways to celebrate the holidays include shopping, historic home tours, European Christmas Markets, You-Pick Christmas Tree Farms, holiday shows and holiday teas and treats.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.