Minnesota Hits 70% of 16+ With At Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

St. Paul — Following a recent rise in vaccination rates, Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota has surpassed 70% of adults 16 years of age and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 6 million total doses administered.

The number of first doses administered per week is up 129% from one month ago.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota currently leads the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their vaccination series (54.4%) and residents 65-and-older with at least one vaccine dose (93%).

Minnesota is still one of only two Midwestern states to achieve President Biden’s goal to get 70% of adults 18+ at least one vaccine dose by July 4.

Minnesotans who get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine now through this Sunday can get a $100 Visa gift card.

