UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58. The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.8 cents per gallon, averaging $4.06.

The national average price of diesel has increased 20.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.57 per gallon. Diesel prices now sit just 25 cents away from setting a new all-time high.

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Gas Buddy says gasoline prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states - including the Plains, Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies - likely seeing sharp increases as last week's surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed on to consumers. The national average could rise by double digits, potentially reaching the $4.20 to $4.35 per gallon range in the days ahead. Fuel prices remain highly uncertain and are largely contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.