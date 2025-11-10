UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99. The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03. The national average price of diesel has increased 6.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.72 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says refinery issues in the Great Lakes and West Coast have kept prices elevated, and gasoline inventory data from the government showed another large weekly drop in supplies, which has temporarily propped up prices. With thousands of flight cancellations ahead of Thanksgiving due to the FAA flight cuts, there could be slight shifts in gasoline demand.