UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices rose slightly over the last week. Gas Buddy says gas prices surged in parts of the Midwest after a refinery fire pushed wholesale gasoline prices sharply higher in the region.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 4.5 cents per gallon, averaging $2.88. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.63 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the possibility of a U.S.-China trade deal could lift oil prices on optimism that it would increase trade and reduce tariffs.