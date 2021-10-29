When you hear that, especially in this social climate we are in, you know there is going to be a lawsuit.

Frizzell Furniture store, which has locations in Northern Minnesota including Bemidji and Walker, refused to hire an applicant because he was transgender. They didn't hide it, either. They were upfront about the fact that was the reason.

This does violate the civil Rights Act of 1964. This states that an employer cannot discriminate based on sex. This does include transgender people and doesn't allow for customer judgement. In other words, it's still a violation even if you believe that your customer base will not approve.

Julianne Bowman, who is the district director of the EECO Chicago district, says that the furniture store has been cooperating. They are also going to now adopt some new policies regarding their hiring process to include more objective criteria including a point system. According to JDSupra.com, she made this statement:

The furniture store has been ordered to pay a $60,000 fine. They are also to undergo some formal training on the hiring practices and treatment of new employees. The article does not state how they came to the money amount. It does seem like that would have been the potential earning amount. But that is just an opinion. There hasn't been anything stated regarding the reason for the fine amount.

