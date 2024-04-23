Minnesota Farmers Surge Ahead in Spring Planting

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) - Thanks to an early spring, farmers are making good planting progress.

The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Minnesota farmers are ahead of average.

For the week ending April 21st:

Corn Planting:

Week ending April 21st, 2023: 1%

Week ending April 14th, 2024: 3%

Week ending April 21st, 2024: 8%

2019-2023 Average: 4%

Soybean Planting:

Week ending April 21st, 2023: 0%

Week ending April 14th, 2024: 1%

Week ending April 21st, 2024: 5%

2019-2023 Average: 0%

Spring Wheat Planting:

Week ending April 21st, 2023: 0%

Week ending April 14th, 2024: 3%

Week ending April 21st, 2024: 18%

2019-2023 Average: 3%

While planting progress continues ahead of pace, most areas in the state report decent moisture conditions.

Topsoil Moisture:

Very short: 8%

Short: 22%

Adequate: 61%

Surplus: 9%

Subsoil Moisture:

Very short: 10%

Short: 31%

Adequate: 55%

Surplus: 4%

The weekly USDA Crop Progress Report will be issued every Monday through the planting season. To see the complete report, find it here.

