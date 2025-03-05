Governor Walz Talks Tariffs at Cannon Falls Farm

CANNON FALLS (WJON News) -- With tariffs now in place with Canada and Mexico, Minnesota farmers are worried about the impact this will have on their farms.

While visiting a corn and soybean farm in Cannon Falls Governor Tim Walz had this reaction to the tariffs now in place.

"President Trump can just claim victory. We'll create an award and give it to him. You won the trade war, good for you. Now let's get back to the real work of economics and the growing of the food, making sure we're innovating for the future. These communities whether it's Cannon Falls or the state of Minnesota or if it's our countries depending on this, this just makes no sense."

The governor says the state is looking at other trade partners around the world to offset the effect of these tariffs on Minnesota farmers.

In 2024, Minnesota exported $1.094 billion in food and agricultural goods to Mexico and $1.083 billion to Canada. China is the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans purchasing $12.8 billion worth in 2024.

Donald Trump Delivers Joint Address To Congress Getty Images loading...

President Donald Trump is defending his tariffs against Mexico, Canada, and China. In his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, Trump said the tariffs will protect American workers and create more jobs:

Tariffs are about making America rich again. Making America great again. It's happening and it will happen rather quickly. There will be a little disturbance but we're okay with that

Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan says Trump's tariffs will raise the cost of everything from food to electricity.

Get our free mobile app

She says, “By doubling down on an agenda that Minnesotans are already fed up with, Donald Trump is reminding Minnesotans why they rejected him in November.”

READ RELATED ARTICLES