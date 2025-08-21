UNDATED (WJON News) -- As we enjoy the last few days of summer, what is in store for our weather in Minnesota this fall?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its fall outlook for the months of September, October, and November.

The say autumn is expected to be warmer than normal for much of Minnesota. The far northwestern part of the state will be closure to normal for temperatures.

The Weather Channel forecast for the first four days of September is calling for highs to be in the upper 70s each day.

Here in St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of September is about 77 degrees. The average high temperature at the start of October is about 65 degrees. By the beginning of November, our average high temperature is about 48 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center says precipitation for the fall is expected to be pretty close to normal.

The Weather Channel forecast for the first four days of September is calling for just a slight chance of rain those days.

In St. Cloud, our average rainfall in September is about 3.00 inches. In October we have about 2.15 inches of rain. And, in November we average about 1.25 inches of rain.

As for snowfall, St. Cloud averages 0.7 inches of snow in October, and we average 6.1 inches of snow in November.

So far for the year to date, St. Cloud has recorded 23.54 inches of precipitation, which is 4.40 inches above normal.