ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's exports dropped for a third straight quarter. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released the export numbers for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Exports totaled $5.7 billion, down 14 percent from the same period the year before. Exports were down for all four of Minnesota's biggest trading partners, with Canada down 32 percent, Mexico down 15 percent, China down 24 percent, and Japan down 20 percent.

DEED says weaker sales exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods drove the losses. There were also declines in categories like machinery and vehicles.

But, there was some good news in the report, with sales to Europe up 7 percent, the Middle East up 11 percent, and Africa up 6 percent.

Other 3rd quarter numbers in the Midwest:

North Dakota up 31%

Iowa up 1%

Nebraska down 2%

Wisconsin down 3%

Illinois down 8%

South Dakota down 17%