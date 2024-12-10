Minnesota DNR Opens 2025 Roundtable Registration
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has opened the registration window for its annual Roundtable discussion.
It brings together stakeholders and conservation leaders to discuss important topics like fisheries, water resources, and wildlife.
The 2025 Roundtable will be held on Friday, January 10th from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and can be completed here.
LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks
To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.
[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein