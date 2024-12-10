Minnesota DNR Opens 2025 Roundtable Registration

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has opened the registration window for its annual Roundtable discussion.

It brings together stakeholders and conservation leaders to discuss important topics like fisheries, water resources, and wildlife.

The 2025 Roundtable will be held on Friday, January 10th from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and can be completed here.

