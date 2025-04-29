Minnesota DNR Offers Regional Fishing Outlooks Ahead of Opener

Minnesota DNR Offers Regional Fishing Outlooks Ahead of Opener

Jerry Carlson Walleyes are a definite favorite among game fish anglers.

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Anglers looking to get a leg up ahead of the Minnesota Fishing Opener can get some lake and fishing information from the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR has regional fishing outlooks available on its website.

The outlooks offer details about fishing opportunities and conditions in all regions of the state, including specific lakes, rivers, and streams.

Central Region Fisheries Manager Brian Nerbonne says many of the reports are showing positive signs for anglers...

Based on reports from across the state, we're seeing continued good year classes of walleye on many lakes.

Nerbonne says if the walleye bite isn't as good as one hopes, back bays of lakes are great for bluegills and crappies. The catch-and-release bass season also opens on May 10th for most of the state.

