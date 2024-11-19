Minnesota DNR Launches Second EagleCam

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Exciting news for Minnesota DNR EagleCam lovers. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched a second EagleCam that will capture a different pair of birds at a different location.

The original EagleCam also returns after the previous eagle pair's nest fell in April 2023.

The new camera will focus on the nesting behavior of a breeding pair of eagles that have successfully reared several broods of eaglets.

The DNR says research has shown that wildlife cameras provide the same mental health benefits as experiencing nature in person.

There are EagleCam viewers in all 50 states and more than 150 countries.

The cameras will go live on Thursday and can be found on the DNR's website.

