Minnesota DNR Announces Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye bag limit for Upper Red Lake this summer.

The open water season that starts on May 10th will allow anglers to keep five walleye per day with one fish over 17 inches.

The DNR says the lake has abundant young walleye, and this harvest regulation aims to keep the lake's stock of female spawning walleye in the ideal range.

Too many young fish can alter the overall population because they fight for a limited amount of food.

A DNR spokesman says they have 20 years of data from managing Upper Red Lake and they have a good feel for managing the harvest through their creel surveys.

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn