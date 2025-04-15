Minnesota DNR Announces Next “Free Park Day”

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's next Free Park Day is Saturday, April 26th.

It's a day when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waives the parking permit fee across all 73 state parks and recreation areas.

There is a Free Park Day for all four seasons in Minnesota to give users a chance to enjoy the park at different times of the year.

A Free Park Day is scheduled each spring on the Saturday after Earth Day.

The DNR says spring is a wonderful time to visit a state park to see the beauty of nature waking up from winter, whether seeing wildflowers blooming, songbirds returning, or seeing trees leafing out.

Visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly by staying on trails, respecting wildlife, and taking pictures of wildflowers rather than picking them.

