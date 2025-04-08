Minnesota DNR Adding More Counties to Burning Restrictions List

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has expanded the open burning restrictions in the state.

The DNR is adding 27 northern and western Minnesota counties to the open burning ban starting Tuesday, including Douglas and Crow Wing counties.

Burning restrictions will go into effect for the northernmost counties on Monday.

Burning restrictions remain in effect for 15 central Minnesota counties, including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Wright counties.

The DNR will not issue burning permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

The DNR is reminding the public that anyone who starts a fire that rekindles or escapes can be liable for any damage it causes and the wildfire suppression costs.

