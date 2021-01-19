Minnesota Department of Health Reports Six COVID-19 Deaths Monday

ST. PAUL -- A big drop in the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting six deaths from Monday, none of which occurred in the tri-county area.

There were 922 new cases of the virus with Stearns County reporting 21 new cases, Benton County with 6, and Sherburne County with 5.

There have been just over 448,000 Minnesotans to test positive for the virus with approximately 17,000 still in self-isolation.

Minnesota is approaching 6.2-million completed tests.

