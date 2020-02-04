Minnesota Democratic Lawmakers To Push for Legal Marijuana

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Some top Minnesota Democratic lawmakers plan to make a major push in the 2020 legislative session to legalize recreational marijuana.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Senate Assistant Minority Leader Jeff Hayden acknowledged at a news conference that they probably won't be able to enact the bill this session, given strong opposition from the Senate's Republican majority.

They say their bill might not even get a vote on the House floor. But Winkler says legalization is coming to Minnesota _ it's just a question of when.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said the Senate won't consider marijuana legalization this year.