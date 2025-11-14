The Minnesota firearms deer hunting season started last weekend. A list of typical violations were released by the Minnesota DNR. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says common violations include deer bating, shooting from the road, tag violations, and trespass. Schmitt says Conservation Officers are also reporting hunter harassment cases. He says its sad to see these violations and in some cases disagreements among hunters or land owners.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Deer Harvest Numbers

Schmitt says deer harvest numbers through Thursday morning (November 13) indicate 85,523 deer shot during the firearms season so far. He says that includes the antlerless and youth seasons. The total harvested through the year is 108,764. Schmitt says this is a good start to the gun season. He says reports have been good throughout the state and that includes those who hunt in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says southern Minnesota and northern Minnesota saw good reports except for the northeastern portion of the state, where participation was less. 61% of the deer shot were adult males, 28% were adult females with the remaining being fawns.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Deer Carcasses

Deer carcass disposal is a problem once again this year. Schmitt says he has seen many instances where this has taken place along roadsides. He says it is illegal and it makes deer hunters look bad. Schmitt says ways to dispose of them properly include some landfills, transfer stations, some municipal curbside pickups, you could bury them 4-6 feet deep or let it naturally decompose on your own property.

Duck Hunting

Schmitt says more ducks have migrated into Central Minnesota. He says there is more mallards, Buffalo heads, redheads and spring bills. Schmitt says if you're not going deer hunting this weekend, duck hunting a good be a good option with warmer weather expected.

photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM loading...

Fall Turkey Hunt

The fall turkey hunt wrapped up a couple of weeks ago. Schmitt says 1,018 turkeys were shot. He says the fall turkey hunt is always less popular than the spring hunt. The spring turkey hunt has been record setting the last couple of years.

Fall Fishing

Schmitt says fall fishing conditions continue to be great. He's still looking in 8-15 feet of water with water temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Schmitt expects fall fishing to be great going forward.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.