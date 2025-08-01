DNR Simplifies Deer Hunting With New License Structure

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Starting Friday, Minnesota hunters can buy their deer hunting licenses, and electronic copies of the 2025 regulations are available on the DNR's website.

Print copies will be available later this month.

This season, the DNR has simplified how to buy a firearm deer license. To simplify regulations and reduce confusion, there is now just one license that can be used for both the statewide firearms season and the late southeast season. The DNR has eliminated the A and B licenses and combined them into one to eliminate confusion.

The DNR has kept 103 of the Deer Permit Areas the same designation for 2025; two have lower bag limits, and 25 DPAs have increased bag limits this year.

The archery season starts on Saturday, September 13th, and runs through Wednesday, December 31st.

The early antlerless season runs from October 16th through the 18th.

The statewide firearms season gets underway on Saturday, November 8th with various closing dates depending on location.

The muzzleloader season runs from Saturday, November 29th, through Sunday, December 14th.

Winter conditions were mild for the second straight season, helping deer populations either recover or remain strong across the state.

