Minnesota Credit Unions Dedicate Monday to Community Service

ST. CLOUD -- Thousands of employees at Minnesota's credit unions are giving back in their communities Monday.

Credit Union Forward Day events are being held in St. Cloud as well as in Duluth, Rochester, and Mankato.

The Great River Federal Credit Union employees in St. Cloud are baking treats for Quiet Oaks Hospice House, holding a youth clothing drive, providing tie blankets to a crisis nursery, and performing random acts of kindness.

Affinity Plus in St. Cloud is partnering with the United Way of Central Minnesota to make 300 tie blankets for a local non-profit.

Get our free mobile app

A total of over 60 Credit Unions will have over 2,300 employees across Minnesota volunteering over 10,000 hours today.

Annual Pride Event Fills St. Cloud's Eastman Park