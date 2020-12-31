Minnesota COVID-19 Numbers Steady for 2nd Straight Day

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting similar COVID-19 numbers for a second straight day.

There 61 deaths reported Wednesday and 2,204 new cases of the coronavirus. The state's death toll now stands at 5,323.

Stearns and Benton County again each reported one additional death from complications related to the virus.

Of the newly reported cases, Stearns County had 59 new positive tests, Sherburne County reported 33, and Benton County had 10.

The number of positive tests since the pandemic sits at 415,302 with 397,080 people no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota has completed 5,574,962 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.