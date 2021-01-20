Minnesota COVID-19 Deaths Spike Wednesday

ST. PAUL -- Another 34 Minnesotans died Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19. It's a significant jump from Monday when 6 people died.

There was one death reported in Stearns County due to the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting 1,237 new cases statewide.

Stearns County led the tri-county area with 42 new cases, Benton County had 7 new cases, and Sherburne County 6.

The state's death toll nears the 6,000 mark at 5,979 and nearly 450,000 Minnesotans have contracted the virus so far.

Minnesota has eclipsed 6.2-million completed tests.

