Minnesota COVID-19 Deaths Spike Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's death toll related to COVID-19 jumped again, this time to 67 deaths Tuesday compared to 18 the day before. Sherburne County reported two deaths and Benton County reported one fatality.

The cumulative death toll is now at 5,528 since the pandemic began.

There were 2,346 new cases statewide Tuesday. Stearns County had 66 new cases, Sherburne County reported 23 new cases and Benton County reported 20 new positive tests.

Nearly 428,000 Minnesotans have contracted the virus and nearly 407,000 of those no longer need to be isolated.

The state of Minnesota is approaching 5.8-million completed tests.