Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb
ST. PAUL -- There was a big jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Stearns and Sherburne counties Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 75 new cases in Stearns County and 73 new positive tests in Sherburne County. Benton County added 15 new cases.
Statewide, there were 2,736 new cases of the virus making the cumulative total closing in on 550,000.
There were 11 additional deaths from the virus Wednesday, but none of them were in the tri-county area.
The total number of deaths related to the virus is now 6,989.
