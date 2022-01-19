Louie Anderson Dies At 68 After Battling Blood Cancer

UPDATE: Louie Anderson has reportedly passed away from cancer at age 68 in Las Vegas according to TMZ. Anderson passed away on Friday morning.

PREVIOUS:

Minnesota born comedian Louie Anderson has been admitted to the hospital with blood cancer, according to TMZ. Anderson, 68, was diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Anderson was born in St. Paul in 1953 and attended St. Paul Johnson High School. He is one of 11 children in his family. He caught his big break in 1983 when he was asked to appear on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show.

Anderson made a brief appearance in 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Anderson was one of the only white cast members for Eddie Murphy's Coming to America. As Murphy himself told Jimmy Kimmel Live:

Paramount was like, because the whole cast was Black and this was back in the '80s. So it was like, 'We have to have a white person. There has to be a white person in the movie'... So who was the funniest white guy around? Louie, we knew was cool, so that's how Louie got in the movie.

Younger folks might remember Anderson's Saturday morning cartoon Life With Louie, which ran on FOX from 1995-1998.

He would go on to host Family Feud for three years.

Most recently Anderson starred in the FX show Baskets, winning an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016.

