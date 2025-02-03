Amid concerns about tariffs and border protections, score one for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Minnesota.

CBP officers in the Twin Cities busted an effort to fraudulently bring-in gas engines from China.

Customs officer at Minneapolis-St. Paul's Express Consignment Facility intercepted pallets containing a total of 1,134 fraudulent gas engines on January 23. The engines -- which came from China -- had an appraised value of $1.34 million.

A gas engine from China seized by Minnesota officers of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (PHOTO: CBP) A gas engine from China seized by Minnesota officers of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (PHOTO: CBP) loading...

In a release from the CBP:

"Each pallet contained 27 gas engines and was heading to various businesses across the U.S. The engines were seized for not providing the proper documentation and were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation."

LaFonda D. Sutton Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office says, “This is an unusual seizure, but a critically important one, and our officers once again show how their training and skill enables CBP to be a strong frontline of defense against faulty goods that can endanger the lives of innocent citizens.”

Burke credited officers and important specialists based in Minnesota for "diligent and professional work" who applied "their keen knowledge and expertise to target, identify and hold these suspicious shipments."

CBP works at ports of entry into the United States screening travelers and cargo for drugs, unreported currency, weapons, knockoff products, prohibited agriculture and other illicit products.