Minnesota Card Show To Take Over River Centre In April
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A huge trading card and collectible show will be returning to Minnesota in April. The Minnesota Card Show 2.0 (MCS) will be held from April 18th through the 21st at the River Centre in St. Paul.
The event will feature over 100,000 square feet of space with 450+ dealers featuring sports cards, trading card games, and, memorabilia. If that is not enough there will be autograph opportunities with celebrities and sports legends like Paul Molitor, Adrian Peterson, Dave Windfield, Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman, and more.
MCS's Izaak Hoffman says they are thrilled to offer collectors an unforgettable experience. and they have increased the show's size from last year. He says the dealer tables are completely sold out and Beckett and SGC will be at the show too. Use this link for additional information about the show.
