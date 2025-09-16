Minnesota’s Cannabis Retail Sales Expanding With New Partnerships

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is announcing that retail sales for adult-use recreational license holders are expanding.

The OCM announced retail sales are underway after compacts with the state's tribes to create a supply chain of cultivated cannabis products.

In May of 2025, the first Tribal-state cannabis compact with White Earth Nation established a framework for the tribe to open recreational dispensaries in St. Cloud and Moorhead. Since June 18th, the state has issued 37 business licenses, including 23 licenses to microbusinesses with plans to offer retail sales.

The businesses have been waiting for cultivators, manufacturers, and testing facilities to establish a supply chain of products.

Green Goods' eight locations across the state opened for business Tuesday morning. RISE will open locations in Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Mankato, New Hope, and Willmar on Wednesday. RISE's three other sites, including the one in St. Cloud, will follow soon.

