Bear hunting season starts in Minnesota September 1 with baiting getting underway tomorrow (August 15). Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says bear hunters should check the locations they typically hunt because many trees in northern Minnesota were damaged or knocked down during storms this spring and summer. He expects this to be a good bear hunting season with a high population of bear throughout northern Minnesota and extending as far south as Central Minnesota. Schmitt says bears have been seen on trail cameras this summer in the Richmond and Cold Spring areas.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt loading...

Dog Days of Fishing

We're into the dog days of the fishing season with warm weather and warm water temperatures. Feeding activity for fish is typically during the early morning and late day light time windows. Schmitt says for the best chance of success, fish early and late. He says be willing to adjust your presentation and the type of fish species you're targeting. Schmitt says he often targets walleye and ends up transitioning to panfish. Water levels continue to be high on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says no wake zones continue to be in effect and are marked clearly at the boat access. He says water has receded on some area lakes but with more rain in the forecast it isn't likely to change much.

Lake Mille Lacs Walleye Restrictions

Lake Mille Lacs is expected to increase the amount of walleye an angler can take from 2 to 3 starting on September 1. Schmitt says night fishing from 10pm-6pm hasn't been allowed but that is expected to be reversed starting on September 1 as well for the first time since 2014.

Image Credit: JT Ray via Unsplash Image Credit: JT Ray via Unsplash loading...

Game Fair

Game Fair continues in Ramsey Friday-Sunday. Schmitt says the event lasts two weeks and offers many demonstrations and tips for those preparing for the hunting seasons. The final weekend of Game Fair will be August 15-17 and will be open from 9am-5pm each day. It's the 44th annual Game Fair.

My conversation with Glen Schmitt this week is unavailable due to technical problems.