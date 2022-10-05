Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves.

The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns to two straw purchasers over the course of 16 months.

One of the guns bought at Fleet Farm was involved in a large shootout in a St. Paul bar in October of 2021 where one person died and 14 others were hurt.

The lawsuit filed in Hennepin County Court alleges the store ignored red flags and warning signs that certain buyers were straw purchasers and sold the guns to the buyers anyway.

Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate

Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.