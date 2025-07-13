Governor Walz Sends Rescue Team To Assist Flood Victims In Texas
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota is sending help to Texas following the flooding in the central part of the state. Governor Tim Walz has dispatched Minnesota Task Force 1 (MN TF1), a K-9 unit, to help in the search and recovery efforts.
What Is MN-TF1, and What Can the Dogs All Do?
MN-TF1 is one of the state's urban search and rescue teams and can assist with structural collapse, heavy rescue, wide-area search, trench rescue, confined space rescue, rope rescue, and advanced medical care. The unit is equipped for 24-hour operations and can work in any disaster area.
Governor Walz says he is grateful to MN TF1 for stepping up and traveling to assist our neighbors in this time of tragedy, and we know their work will make a difference. At least 120 people are confirmed dead, and more than 170 are still missing after heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River to rise over 26 feet in less than an hour on the 4th of July.
