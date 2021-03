ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 9 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,449 new cases statewide.

Sherburne County led the tri-county area with 41 new cases of the virus Thursday while Stearns County reported 34 and Benton County 9.

The death toll is now at 6,771.

A total of 502,893 Minnesotans have now contracted the virus and nearly 7.9-million tests have been completed in the last year.