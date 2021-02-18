Minnesota Adds 14 COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 14 more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to 6,404.

There were also 928 new cases of the virus statewide from Wednesday.

No deaths were reported in the tri-county area, but Stearns County added 15 new cases, Sherburne County had 10, and Benton County had 3.

Of the more than 476,000 Minnesotans who've contracted the virus, just over 13,000 remain in self-quarantine.

Only two people in Minnesota needed to be admitted to the hospital Wednesday and neither needed to be admitted to the ICU.