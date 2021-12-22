Minneapolis Woman Sentenced to 7.5 Years in Boyfriend Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minneapolis woman who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her boyfriend has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Reports say Tashawn Thomas was sentenced last week after she pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in the death of her boyfriend, Victor Pablo.

Pablo was shot several times on Feb. 21 and died less than an hour later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Gregory D. Starr-Taylor, the alleged shooter, was sentenced last week to more than 27 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Thomas was upset with Pablo because he kept taking her minivan and they were in a dispute over $10 and some women.