Minneapolis Teachers Union Opposes Public Schools Redesign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minneapolis teachers union has come out against a sweeping plan to reshape the public school system and says students, parents and educators should have a say in the design.

The union, which represents more than 3,000 teachers, is calling on the district to extend its timeline on the so-called comprehensive district design. District leaders drew up the five proposed plans with a nearly $20 million budget deficit in mind and a desire to keep students in the district.

More than 150 union members cast votes.

Superintendent Ed Graff says he's disappointed that a small percentage of the group opposes the plan.