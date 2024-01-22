New Artwork Design Unveiled for Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Travelers using the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will have a new piece of art to appreciate.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission has unveiled the design for a hanging sculpture. Artist Kipp Kobayashi will create a 45-foot-wide suspended public art sculpture that he has titled "The Dreams We Carry".
It will be in the Concourse G Rotunda, near gates G18-22 in Terminal 1. Created with see-through wire mesh luggage forms that hold unique objects inside - items curated from stories and surveys of Minnesotans and travelers who identified their most beloved possessions.
The permanent art installation is the final element of a recent concourse expansion project that added 50,000 square feet of public space to the two-story rotunda.
The sculpture will join a collection of 80 permanent works at MSP. It is funded by the MSP Arts and Culture Program and is budgeted not to exceed $600,000. The installation will happen early next year.
