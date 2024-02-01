Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Arson of Target Headquarters

ST. PAUL (WJON News) – A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the arson of the Target corporate headquarters in downtown Minneapolis.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Minneapolis experienced arson, rioting, and looting following the suicide of a suspect in a homicide, and in response to false rumors surrounding the man’s death.

Thirty-seven-year-old Leroy Williams and his co-defendants went to the Target Corporation’s corporate headquarters building (“Target Corporation building”) in downtown Minneapolis where dozens of other people had gathered.

Williams and others broke into the Target Corporation building and repeatedly attempted to set fire both inside and outside the building.

On October 26, 2023, Williams was convicted on one count of arson.

