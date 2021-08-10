Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery Spree

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to seven violent armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses.

According to court documents, on July 28, 2020, 40-year-old Derrick Spillman, robbed three Twin Cities businesses, including a Holiday gas station and two liquor stores.

During the robberies, Spillman pointed handguns at employees and ordered them to the ground or physically assaulted them.

On July 30, 2020, Spillman continued his crime spree by robbing two additional Holiday gas stations, a Speedway gas station, and a Subway restaurant.

During these incidents, Spillman pointed a handgun at employees, racked the slide of the gun, and demanded cash from the registers.

Spillman pleaded guilty to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

