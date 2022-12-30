Minneapolis lists most popular dog and cat names

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - 2022 was a record adoption year at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

According to officials, the office had 840 animal adoptions, up 14% from 2019, the previous record holder.

2022 adoption by the numbers in Minneapolis:

475 cats

340 dogs

14 birds

11 other animals

In addition, more than 500 animals were transferred to rescue organizations.

Animals transferred to rescue organizations:

244 cats

231 dogs

17 birds

57 other animals

Of the more than 10,000 dog and cat licenses opened in Minneapolis last year, Luna was the most popular name for both dogs and cats.

2022 Most Popular Dog Names:

Luna Bella Charlie Lucy Max

2022 Most Popular Cat Names:

Luna Milo Oliver Oscar Chloe

In addition to the staff at the Minneapolis Department of Animal Control, volunteers spent more than 7,000 hours working with animals at the shelter.