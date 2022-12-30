Minneapolis lists most popular dog and cat names
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - 2022 was a record adoption year at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.
According to officials, the office had 840 animal adoptions, up 14% from 2019, the previous record holder.
2022 adoption by the numbers in Minneapolis:
- 475 cats
- 340 dogs
- 14 birds
- 11 other animals
In addition, more than 500 animals were transferred to rescue organizations.
Animals transferred to rescue organizations:
- 244 cats
- 231 dogs
- 17 birds
- 57 other animals
Of the more than 10,000 dog and cat licenses opened in Minneapolis last year, Luna was the most popular name for both dogs and cats.
2022 Most Popular Dog Names:
- Luna
- Bella
- Charlie
- Lucy
- Max
2022 Most Popular Cat Names:
- Luna
- Milo
- Oliver
- Oscar
- Chloe
In addition to the staff at the Minneapolis Department of Animal Control, volunteers spent more than 7,000 hours working with animals at the shelter.