6 Tips to Keep Your Minnesota Pup Safe During the Holidays.

After months of research and sending cute pictures and videos back and forth between me and my boyfriend, the two of us became puppy parents this week to an adorable 2 month old Mini Australian Shepherd. Meet Mozzie the Aussie:

Puppy/Doggy eyes have a way of making us melt and fall in love immediately. Their unconditional love also makes us want to protect them and keep them safe in any way that we can. Mozzie isn't my first dog I've loved and cared for, but it is my first time starting out puppy-puppy, if you know what I mean.

We've been doing our due diligence in studying and preparing, but one can never be too prepared can they? Which is why, since we got the little guy right before Christmas, I've been researching what can be dangerous for dogs during the holidays. Here are the top 6 tips any dog owner, especially news ones like my boyfriend and I, should be aware of most during the holidays.

1.) Keep Them Away from Christmas Tree Water

It seems like it wouldn't be a big deal, but if you have a real Christmas tree and are feeding it water, don't let your dog drink from the tree stand. According to Med Vet for Pets;

Make sure pets do not drink any of the tree water because it can often contain harmful bacteria.

While we are on the topic of Christmas trees they also suggest keeping them away from evergreen needs as well. Not that they're overly poisonous, but the needles can actually get stuck in any pet's intestines and would need surgery to remove them.

2.) Don't Feed your Pup Bones from your Holiday Meal

I get it, it's hard to say no to that cute little face and adorable puppy eyes. Plus, dogs like bones, right? Maybe so, but a lot of bones aren't good for dogs, especially cooked ones. They can easily splinter, causing tears to the stomach, the intestines and so much more. Read up about all their dangers HERE from VCA Animal Hospitals.

3.) Keep Holiday Plants Away from Pets

Puppies I am learning are constantly chewing. Like babies, they are growing and so are their teeth. The whole process I have been told starts at about two weeks and can last clear up until they turn eight months. So you never know what they might chew on and one of those things should not be certain holiday plants. Many of them can be poisonous to pets or cause stomach issues. On that list according to Homes Alive Pets is:

Azaleas, Amaryllis, Evergreens, Ivy, Lily, Juniper, Holly, Mistletoe, Chrysanthemums, Poinsettias (these are the actually the least toxic plant on this list. They are low in toxicity but can cause irritation to the stomach and mouth, resulting in vomiting).

4.) No Tinsel for Pups

Tinsel is eye catching and beautiful when done right on the tree, but it can also be attractive to puppies who like shiny items. According to Trusted Housesitters,

if they ingest it, can cause intestinal blockages.

5.) Fireplaces are Dangerous for Pups

This one kind of goes without saying. Like fires can burn us, they can also burn curious puppies that gets to close to a flame. Barriers are a good way to help prevent them getting close, but an energetic pup can easily get too close and knock a cover down and even that can get too hot to touch at times. FitBark has numerous tips for this one, and the best one on there I'd say is, "Never leave your dog unattended" by a fire.

6.) No Alcohol to the Pups

There are an abundance of drinks during the holidays and as much you might love them, don't give them to your pup. MasterClass shares;

Dogs cannot metabolize alcohol, so beverages, foods or household products containing different forms of alcohols are unhealthy and can be toxic.

Like any good fur parent you want to keep your fur baby safe. Hopefully, these few tips will help you all have a Happy Howliday!

