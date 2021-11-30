Minneapolis Felon Sentenced for Role in Gas Station Shooting

ST. PAUL – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing ammunition as a felon during a shooting at a Minneapolis gas station.

According to court documents, on August 5, 2019, Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots-fired call at a gas station near Lowry Avenue and Logan Avenue North in Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, officers found 11 discharged cartridge casings on the street in front of the gas station.

Video surveillance footage showed 40-year-old Cortez Shipp interacting with codefendant 33-year-old Johnnie Haynes outside the gas station following a prior confrontation Haynes had with two other men.

Minutes later, the two other men involved in the confrontation circled the block in their vehicle and returned to the gas station. The footage showed Shipp pass an object to Haynes just before Haynes began shooting at the vehicle as it drove off.

A nearby business was in the line of Haynes’s gunfire and was struck by multiple rounds. Surveillance video footage from the business captured the bullets entering the building, causing employees to duck and take shelter.

On January 8, 2020, Shipp pleaded guilty to one count of possessing ammunition as a felon. Because he has prior felony convictions in Hennepin County, Shipp is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

On August 3, 2021, a federal jury convicted Haynes of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon. Haynes is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28, 2022.