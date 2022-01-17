Minneapolis’ 1st Black Police Chief Leaves Quietly

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis' first black police chief served his last day in office on Saturday.

Medaria Arradondo, who announced he was stepping down last month, had a variety of positions with the department for 30 years.

He started as a patrol officer in north Minneapolis in 1989 before becoming an inspector of the first precinct in 2013. He was promoted to chief in 2017.

In proclaiming Saturday as Medaria Arradondo Day, Mayor Jacob Frey said the chief has ``embodied decency, community, and courage in his historic tenure'' and ``has been unabashed in his commitment to truth, justice and transparency.''

The 54-year-old Arradondo was unavailable for comment on his last day in office. An official for the department said he wanted to go out quietly.