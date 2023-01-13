Minivan – Semi Crash Near Belgrade Sends Man to Hospital

BELGRADE (WJON News) - A minivan–semi crash Friday morning North of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan driven by David Stadther of Belgrade was moving North on Highway 71 when a semi driven by Maria Morales of Ottawa, Canada turned into the lane from County Road 32.

Both vehicles crashed at the intersection, and Stadther was sent to the Paynesville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.